Sebastian McCarthy

The number of first-time buyers getting onto the property ladder has plunged nearly 50 percent in the last two decades, as those with savings opt for travelling abroad rather than buying a home.

New research shows that the number of people buying their first house is roughly 45 per cent lower today than it was in 1994.

Read more: House price growth fails to pick up amid squeeze on buyers

Young people have suffered a bigger decline in joining the property ladder than any other group, with a 68 per cent decrease in first-time buyers between the ages of 16 and 24 from 1981 to 2016.

The study, carried out by price comparison website MoneySuperMarket, also showed shifting attitudes among savers as one in four people British people now use their savings for holidays rather than house deposits.

Read more: New domestic investors are now dominating the west End property market

Such figurers come only a few weeks after The Resolution Foundation thinktank found that while London's population has risen by over 1.5m people since 2001, those in their early 30s who are leaving the capital has doubled in just under a decade.

Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket, commented: "What used to be affordable 20 years ago now requires a significantly greater investment and, as a result, we’re seeing a shift towards renting and a change in attitudes towards savings."

The stark gap between generations was also shown by the fact that people between the ages of 25 and 34 are paying on average 39 per cent more on rent than the over-55s did before purchasing their first home.