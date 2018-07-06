Sebastian McCarthy

Donald Trump has signed and gifted an Elton John CD to Kim Jong-un amid denuclearisation talks, in a joking reference to earlier feuds between the two leaders in which the US president branded the dictator as a "little rocket man".

The CD, which includes Elton John’s hit single Rocket Man, will be presented by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo to Kim along with a letter written by Trump, according to reports from South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo.

Read more: Angry Trump Baby blimp to fly over parliament during visit

It is the latest bizarre twist in the relationship between the leaders of the US and North Korea, who threw insults at one another in the wake of Kim’s growing ballistic missile tests last year.

However, last month’s summit in Singapore, in which the two nations held unprecedented talks about potential future denuclearisation of the pariah state, has led to an improvement in relations.

Read more: Nearly half of Americans think Trump is racist

Pompeo, who arrived in Pyongyang earlier this morning ahead of nuclear disarmament talks, tweeted yesterday that the president "believes that Chairman Kim sees a different, brighter future for the people of North Korea. We both hope that’s true".