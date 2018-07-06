Emily Nicolle

UK productivity relapsed in the first three months of the year, despite picking up in the second half of 2017.

2018's drop in productivity is the sharpest drop since the fourth quarter of 2015, following the previous two quarters representing the best quarterly performance since 2011.

Output per hour fell 0.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter, after making gains of 0.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent in the last two quarters of 2017, according to the Office of National Statistics.

The UK is now 17.5 per cent below its pre-downturn trend, leaving it a lot of catching up to do on productivity.

While some of the relapse can be attributed to a slowdown in national growth, partly caused by the bad weather which continued well into April, analysts at EY have suggested that the new data reveals an overstatement of underlying improvement in 2017.

Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, said:

Hours worked is a volatile series, and the marked falls in the third and fourth quarters of 2017 were somewhat surprising. This had fuelled a suspicion that the sharp rebound in productivity in those quarters significantly overstated the underlying improvement – a suspicion that is seemingly reinforced by the relapse in the first quarter of 2018.

There are a number of factors that may have held productivity back, including recent low wage growth that has increased the attractiveness of hiring opportunities for companies.

“Employment may have been lifted in recent times by some UK companies being keen to take on workers - or at least hold on to them - given concerns over labour shortages in some sectors and reports of fewer EU workers coming to the UK since the 2016 Brexit vote," Archer continued.

“It is also highly possible that several companies may have looked to take on labour rather than commit to investment, given the highly uncertain economic and political outlook. The low cost of labour relative to capital has certainly supported employment over investment.”