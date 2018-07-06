Carluccio's swings to multi-million loss as it counts the cost of CVA

Alys Key

Carluccio's swung to a multi-million pound loss last year as the company accounted for its impending store closures.

The Italian chain recorded the cost of its company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in its 2017 accounts, even though the restructuring proposal was only approved in May of this year.

This added an exceptional cost of £22.3m, pushing Carluccio's to a pre-tax loss of £27.7m compared to a profit of just under £1m in 2016.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), a profitability measure which shows underlying trading performance, halved to £6.5m.

Revenue slipped two per cent to £138.2m, despite the opening of four new sites.

Meanwhile rising costs such as the apprenticeship levy, national living wage and business rates were blamed for the decline in profitability.

The new figures expose the financial situation at Carluccio's preceding its CVA, which will result in the closure of some 30 restaurants.

Chief executive Mark Jones, who joined the business in January from Goals Soccer Centres, said: “While these numbers are somewhat historical now, the decrease in underlying profit last year did graphically illustrate the requirement for us to create a more focused group; to divest from lossmaking sites; and to invest significantly in our core business, and I am pleased to be able to report this progress in the intervening period.”

Earlier this week, the company announced that it had secured new funding to help its turnaround after the CVA.

Majority shareholder Landmark Group agreed to put £10m into the business, with around £250,000 going into refreshing each of the remaining locations.

Read more: Hummus Bros dips into administration