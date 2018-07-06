Emily Nicolle

Commuters travelling today via London Victoria have been warned to expect delays and cancellations on trains both in and out of the station for a second day, while four Tube lines descend into chaos.

Southern Rail has warned travellers that disruption from yesterday's signalling problem at Streatham Common, which was expected to continue until 7am this morning, is still causing issues for trains moving in and out of London Victoria.

📢 Services are running on our network following yesterday's disruption caused by loss of signalling in the Streatham Common area.



There may still be disruption and services formed of fewer carriages than usual as we fully recover service



ℹ️👇 https://t.co/nUnTK53BEF — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 6, 2018

Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or altered until at least 10am.

Thameslink services through Streatham are also still affected.

Gatwick Airport has issued a warning to customers due to fly today to leave extra time for their journey to its terminals.

Meanwhile on the Tube, there are severe delays on the Victoria, Circle, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines across central London.

Earlier issues on the London Overground have now been resolved and a good service is in operation, although TfL has warned that trains and platforms may still be busy.

The delays to the Circle, Hammersmith & City and Metropolitan lines were caused by a signal failure at Baker Street, which has since been repaired. Tickets for these lines are being accepted on London buses and Chiltern Railways.

A faulty train on the Victoria Line continues to cause an issue for commuters, with tickets being accepted on buses, Overground, Greater Anglia and Southern railways.