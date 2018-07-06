Catherine Neilan

Theresa May has won a valuable ally in German, who has backed the UK over continued co-operation on security, marking the first cracks in the European Union's solidarity.

The German interior minister Horst Seehofer, one of Angela Merkel's most senior Cabinet members, has written to the European Commission to complain about the repercussions of its hardline stance against the UK during Brexit talks.

According to The Times, Seehofer criticised the "stance taken by the Commission in the negotiations", particularly in relation to security, which it said could put "the security of citizens at risk".

The senior politician noted it was not his place to comment on the wider talks, but stressed that in his capacity as interior minister "the security of citizens must have the highest priority. This must not be put at risk".

He dismissed traditional third country status on this point as "no equivalent substitute", noting Germany would have to delete all UK data from its databases. "Once made, such a decision is basically irreversible," he added.​

This is thought to be the first time that such a senior politician has gone against the EU's negotiating position on Brexit and follows last week's plea by Theresa May for member states to consider the implications of cutting the UK out of the EU-wide security.

Previously home secretary Sajid Javid has rubbished the Commission's stance saying his counterparts were agreed in wanting a better relationship in future, to tackle threats posed by terrorism.

There would be "no single European interior minister" who would be willing to admit that an attack could have been stopped if the British had still been involved, he added.

Brexit secretary David Davis followed that up by saying the Commission's stance was akin to "shooting itself in the foot to prove the gun works".