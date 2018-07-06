Sebastian McCarthy

The UK property market shows little sign of picking up as new figures today reveal fresh evidence of flat house price growth.

The data from the latest Halifax house price index shows house prices in the three months to June were 1.8 per cent higher than the same period one year ago, falling slightly from the 1.9 per cent annual growth seen in May.

Monthly prices from May to June edged up slightly, rising 0.3 per cent to £225,654 according to the lender Halifax.

In annual terms house price growth dropped to a four-month low in June.

Dr Howard Archer, EY Item Club’s chief economic adviser, said: "We suspect that any meaningful housing market upturn will remain elusive over the coming months."

Archer added: "The fundamentals for house buyers are likely to remain challenging. Consumers have faced an extended serious squeeze on purchasing power, which is only gradually easing. Additionally, housing market activity remains hampered by relatively fragile consumer confidence and limited willingness to engage in major transactions."

Russell Quirk, founder and chief executive of online estate agent Emoov, said: "The UK market may have come off the boil slightly where house price growth is concerned, but property values are still up annually while supply levels remain subdued and continue to be exceeded by buyer demand as a result of mortgage affordability."

The results come a week after Nationwide’s index figures showed house price growth fell to a five year low in June, although average house prices rose to £215,444.

Share prices in FTSE housebuilding such as Bovis, Taylor Wimpey and Redrow rose slightly this morning, all climbing around one per cent.

However, the flat figures indicate troubles in the property industry that were brought to light earlier this month when some of the major housebuilding companies warned of higher costs and thinning profit margins.

Last week London-based housebuilding heavyweight Berkeley said that profits had "peaked", while Crest Nicholson said it planned to focus more on regional markets and move away from the capital.

However, housebuilding firms Bovis and Persimmon were both in the news yesterday as the pair posted better-than-expected results in the first half of 2018, although profit margins were slimmer than in previous years.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: "House prices continue to remain broadly flat, with the annual rate of growth marginally slowing from 1.9 per cent in May to 1.8 per cent in June. Activity levels, like house price growth, have softened compared with the final months of last year."