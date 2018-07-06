Josh Martin

Hogan Lovells

Hogan Lovells, the leading City law firm, announced today that leading privacy lawyer Nicola Fulford will be joining the firm as a partner in the privacy and cybersecurity practice, and will be based in the London Office. Nicola will be joining the firm from Kemp Little, where she headed up the data protection and privacy practice.

With extensive experience advising on complex privacy and cybersecurity matters, Nicola's appointment will enhance Hogan Lovells' leadership and help clients across all sectors with their data protection challenges. Hogan Lovells’ privacy and cybersecurity practice is widely regarded as one of the world's leading teams in this increasingly business-critical area.

Stricter data protection legal frameworks around the world and the ongoing legislative process in relation to privacy and electronic communications have created an increase in demand for legal expertise in this area.

Commenting on Nicola's arrival, Alice Valder Curran, global head of Hogan Lovells government regulatory practice group, said: "Nicola is a highly-regarded data privacy specialist with an established reputation, and we are delighted to welcome her to our team. We have seen the increasing importance that data protection laws and policy decisions have on our clients' operations in the last few years. Adding Nicola to our existing team will boost our offering and enable us to respond to this demand.”

Investec

Investec yesterday announced the appointment of Tom Burgess to its corporate & acquisition Finance team. Based in the London office, Tom will play a key role in the origination and execution of private debt solutions for clients across Europe, focusing on non-sponsor deals. Tom is the second appointment to the team in as many months, following the appointment of Galina Markova from SMBC in June, as Investec strengthens its leveraged finance and private debt origination capabilities.

Archover

ArchOver, the peer-to-peer (P2P) business lending platform, has doubled down on its aim to facilitate £100m in loans by hiring financial experts David Swanson and Tom Malley as Head of Lending and Head of Finance respectively.

In their roles, David and Tom will provide focused leadership to ArchOver as it expands its lender base and accelerates sustainable growth towards profitability. In particular, Swanson will lead the charge on attracting more institutional investors to lend over the platform.

“ArchOver is committed to being the premium brand in the P2P sector,” said David. “It provides the security and control craved by institutions and retail investors alike.”

