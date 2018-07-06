An American in London: Celebrating multiculturalism with football and flags

Kate Andrews

There are not one but two England flags waving outside my office.

I’m not English, but the flags represent a part of me that didn’t exist four years ago.

I didn’t grow up watching sports – let alone British football (“soccer”, as we call it back home). But it became blatantly obvious a few weeks into my first job in London that I would be on the sidelines for most conversations between August and May if I didn’t throw myself into the game.

Thank goodness for a friend who was kind enough to talk me through the basics.

“Who should I support?” I asked at the end. “Newcastle United,” she said. I’ve never looked back.

It hasn’t been just English flags that graced the Institute of Economic Affairs office this week. It’s debatable whether my colleagues were laughing at or with me on Wednesday, as I paraded around in an American flag t-shirt and sunglasses, waving the stars and stripes from one room to the next.

It is surprisingly easy to celebrate the fourth of July in the UK. Near or far, there’s a strong feeling of pride and connection to the incredible experiment that is the United States of America.

But celebrating England’s win over Colombia in the World Cup and the fourth of July just two days apart was a strange experience. I felt true dedication to both events, ripping my hair out over the penalty shootout during the first, and wrapping my head in red, white, and blue ribbon for the second.

This is my own, humble testament to the wonders of multiculturalism and integration.

One of the greatest threats we face today is this idea that cultural collision results in negative outcomes. The reality is the very opposite. Immigration and assimilation are key ingredients for creating vibrant communities.

Back to the US and UK: the “special relationship” is not just some phrase to be bandied about. It has proven itself meaningful, as two great countries with the same commitments to human rights, democracy, and liberalism have stood by each other’s side, time and time again, in the face of far more sinister ideologies around the world.

The American President travels across the pond next week, to speak to the Prime Minister about a host of issues, including a potential for a free trade agreement between the US and the UK post-Brexit. Given the controversial nature of the current President, his visit is guaranteed to result in protest and pushback, in London especially.

The right to protest is one of those core values both countries uphold – more power to those who take part.

But make no mistake, the connection between the US and the UK is far greater than the individuals who hold the positions at any given time. I, for one, am happy to see the two countries working together on UK soil.

Let us make sure that both flags can always fly freely next to one another – whether that be at my office in Westminster, or on an international platform seen around the world.

