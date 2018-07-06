Alastair Benn, Alex Deane

Forget the Brexit dividend, should we pin our economic hopes on an England World Cup victory?

Alastair Benn, news editor of Reaction, says YES.

When Eric Dier swept home that penalty against Colombia, the whole pub erupted in joy. And I fell into a strange reverie. It seemed as if the dull present had been rearranged into a series of glorious tableaux: of ecstatic union, of elemental freedom, of the universal brotherhood of man.

A voice began to speak through those pictures which was taken straight from a bit of Trainspotting: “And just for a moment it felt really great, like we were all in it together, like friends, like it meant something. A moment like that it can touch you deep inside.”

That feel-good feeling has an economic impact: rises in retail spending, a productivity spike as people pour their newfound energy into their jobs, and a boost for Brand Britain as we show the world exactly what we can do.

Sport has a remarkable capacity to preserve moments of national significance in aspic. A win in Russia with a young and diverse team would unite our fragmented nation in indescribable ways. Never mind the economy – victory would change everything.

Alex Deane, a Conservative commentator, says NO.

Some dreadful sadsacks have been daft enough to suggest on social media that it would be bad for England to win the World Cup – such is their devotion to the EU that they prioritise the fantasy of stymieing Brexit, which they think the “nationalism” of victory would harm, over their own country’s sporting success.

But even despite the attractiveness of spurning these churlish dafties, I must still answer “no” to this question, because in the end an economic bump courtesy of winning must be offset by the outrageous bunking off with hangovers beloved by our workforce.

We’ve seen this already, and we are not even in the quarter finals yet. Jeremy Corbyn’s suggested bank holiday for victory (an attempt to be perceived as patriotic which fools no one – Venezuelan bank holidays maybe but not the UK) would make it even worse in productivity terms.

Let’s just enjoy supporting our fantastic team, and take pride in them, rather than pinning economic hopes on them too.

