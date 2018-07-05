Alexandra Rogers

EU Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly has again urged European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi to suspend his membership of a private group over fears it could undermine public confidence in the bank.

O’Reilly led an inquiry into Draghi’s ties with the Group of Thirty, made up of senior public officials and private sector bankers.

On Tuesday she reiterated her earlier findings of “maladministration”, saying the ECB’s reply to her recommendations was “not satisfactory” and that it “remained in denial regarding the implications of the membership of its President in the G30”.

O’Reilly found that while there was public interest in the ECB’s engagement with the financial sector, “the principles of good administration require that the objective and impartial performance of those holding public office must not be influenced, or even appear to be influenced, by private relationships”.

The investigation said: "The ECB President’s membership of the G30 could give rise to a public perception that the independence of the ECB could be compromised. For the ECB to allow this perception to arise over several years constitutes maladministration on its part. The ECB should, therefore, ensure that the President of the ECB suspends his membership for the remaining duration of his term."

It also recommended that neither the next President of the ECB, nor any other member of ECB decision-making bodies, becomes a member of the G30.

The EBC was contacted for comment.

