Christian May

Sorell the City veteran reinvents himself as new kid on the block

WHEN Sir Martin Sorrell left the global advertising giant WPP, he signed off his resignation letter “now, Back to the Future.” This not-so-subtle parting shot was followed up by public comments in which he made clear he had absolutely no intention of retiring. And so it came to pass that, without missing a beat, Sorrell snapped up a cash shell for use as a vehicle to acquire media and marketing service companies.

It's a strategy that worked well for him in the past, having picked up Wire and Plastic Products for £1m before turning it into a £24bn goliath.

Sorrell's on the hunt again, and this week the City has been gripped by his endeavour to buy MediaMonks, a Dutch firm, that puts him on collision course with WPP – whose lawyers say that Sorrell is cashing in on information he gathered while still running his former empire.

Sorrell's team shrug off these claims, and are challenging WPP to prove their allegation that the former King of Ad Land is contravening a confidently agreement that should prevent him from using his knowledge of WPP's strategy to build his new venture. His former colleagues must be spitting blood that they never held him to a traditional non-compete clause. What were they thinking? The oversight continues to infuriate WPP shareholders.

Anyway, it's an entertaining spectacle to watch, and serves to remind that if anyone thought Sorrell's new project was simply to keep him entertained in retirement, think again.

His fall from grace has failed to deprive him of any of his ambition or drive, and he’s now eyeing a mighty £1bn war chest to fund his new project - with backers including City institutions such as Schroders and Toscafund.

WPP won’t be alone in paying close attention to an old hand who’s relishing a reincarnation as the new kid on the block.

The true cost of a Labour government

Despite their failure to secure a polling lead over the Tories, we cannot discount the possibility of a Labour victory at the next election. With that in mind, experts at Oxford Economics have analysing the policies and crunching the numbers, and their conclusions are...not good. While they see looser fiscal policy and an immediate uptick in public spending as “a boost to growth in the near-term” they predict that any such gains would be wiped out by higher interest rates, a negative reaction from financial markets, falling confidence, spiking guilt yields and a sterling sell-off. Of particular concern is the likely “loss of faith in Labour’s commitment to Bank of England independence.” In the typically dry language of analyst notes, they conclude “markets’ default reaction to a Labour victory would be negative.” That’s an understatement. As I’ve suggested before, this country can survive Brexit, but Brexit plus a Corbyn government would push our resolve to breaking point.

Get the beers in for Trump

Donald Trump’s visit to the UK coincides with my wedding, but we don’t expect him to put in an appearance. We’re promised huge protests in London, but don’t assume everyone’s preparing their placards: a small but dedicated band of pro-Trump Brits are hosting a welcome party at the Jameson Pub, which will temporarily rename itself The Trump Arms. Organisers promise an atmosphere like “a typical Trump rally.” Get your baseball caps out...

See you in August....

This past week I’ve been busy tidying up my desk, and my inbox, ahead of a few weeks off. A week tomorrow I’ll be getting married at St Lawrence Jewry and then it’s honeymoon time. In my absence (which shall be total - no phone, no emails) this column will fall into the hands of three people who have accepted the task of providing Guest Notes. I hope you’ll enjoy their offerings. Iain Anderson of Cicero will be first up, followed by Matthew Elliott and Julia Streets - all solid City figures with interesting careers and opinions. See you in August.