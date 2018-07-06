Deal boom drives strong results at magic circle law firm Allen & Overy

James Booth

Allen & Overy (A&O) said today that a record year for its corporate M&A practice helped drive increases in both revenue and partner profits at the firm.

Although falling short of last year’s stellar figures, the magic circle firm delivered solid revenue growth of four per cent to £1.57bn while profit grew three per cent to £690m.

In the year to 30 April profit per equity partner (PEP) increased four per cent to £1.64m, from £1.51m the previous year.

In 2016-17 the firm had a stand-out year, growing revenue 16 per cent and PEP 26 per cent, although those results were influenced by the weakness of the pound.

Speaking to City A.M. the firm’s managing partner Andrew Ballheimer said: “Last year was outstanding, although that growth was fuelled in part by currency movements. This year we have grown again, and if you take a two-year view its growth of £260m or 20 per cent, and that is FX neutral.”

The firm said that its capital markets and corporate M&A practices both had strong years, with the latter having its busiest year on record, particularly in London and Western Europe.

Ballheimer said that while Brexit was “not a positive”, citing its impact on the firm’s ability to move people across borders and its potential impact on the UK economy, the firm is well-placed to cope with it.

“If you take a macro view we are a big international business and we are well-hedged so it won’t have a material impact,” he said.

In April it emerged that A&O was in merger talks with US West Coast law firm O'Melveny and Myers to create a firm with a revenue of £2bn ($2.8bn).

Ballheimer would not comment on the progress of the talks, saying: “That is just speculation, we don’t comment on rumours.”

A&O's magic circle rivals Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Clifford Chance both also unveiled strong results this week.

Freshfields grew revenue five per cent to £1.403bn and PEP 12 per cent to £1.734m while Clifford Chance increased PEP 16 per cent to £1.6m and revenue five per cent to £1.623bn.