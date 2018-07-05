Bill Esdaile

TRAINER John Gosden will be trying to land tomorrow’s Lancashire Oaks (1.10pm) at Haydock for a record eighth time and he looks to have an excellent chance of doing so with the rapidly-improving PRECIOUS RAMOTSWE.

The lightly-raced four-year-old daughter of Nathaniel has only seen the racecourse five times in her life, but has tasted success on four of those occasions with her only defeat coming on desperately soft ground in France last November.

She has been brought along slowly this campaign, starting back with a win at Brighton and following that with a gutsy performance when taking a Group Three at York last time.

That was over two furlongs further than tomorrow’s assignment, but the drop in trip should be no bother.

Gosden is a master at bringing on these slow developing fillies and she looks just the type to keep on improving.

The likes of God Given, Horseplay and Flattering will all be tough to beat, but I’m prepared to take a chance on her at 9/2 with Coral.

The big betting race of the weekend is the Old Newton Cup (1.45pm) with all the fancy prices available about Atty Persse long gone.

Roger Charlton’s four-year-old hasn’t been seen since disappointing behind Cracksman at York last summer and could be dangerously well-handicapped having been gelded.

However, having been 12/1 earlier in the week, the 4/1 currently on offer makes limited appeal and I’d rather look elsewhere.

Crowned Eagle ran well at Ascot, while Golden Wolf missed that meeting so arrives here relatively fresh.

However, I prefer to chance one from lower down the list and ATKINSON GRIMSHAW looks overpriced at 14/1 for Iain Jardine.

He ran well on his first start for his new yard since leaving Andrew Balding and can go well at a big price.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Precious Ramotswe 1.10pm Haydock

Atkinson Grimshaw e/w 1.45pm Haydock