Ben Cleminson

NIZHNY Novgorod plays host as Uruguay take on France this evening in arguably the most anticipated tie of the quarter-finals.

Uruguay got the better of Portugal thanks to two Edinson Cavani goals in the previous round and were once again thankful to their defensive line who kept Cristiano Ronaldo at bay.

That win did come at a cost though, with Cavani a major doubt for tonight’s encounter having limped off with an injury.

Kylian Mbappe confirmed his class on the world stage with two brilliant goals as France saw off Argentina 4-3 in an absolute thriller in Kazan.

The teen superstar’s superb performance was evidence that France are eventually beginning to unlock the attacking potential which had previously deserted them during the group stages.

As poor as Argentina were defensively, Uruguay are anything but, with their water-tight back-four marshalled superbly by captain Diego Godin.

Pepe’s goal was the first Uruguay had conceded in the tournament and Óscar Tabárez will be banking on another rigid display against the French.

France are dangerous going forward, but they won’t have faced a defensive line of the quality of Uruguay’s and you can see Godin and his defensive partners nullifying the likes of Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

If, as expected, Cavani is absent from this one, Uruguay will put an even greater emphasis on remaining compact at the back and I just don’t see many goals.

Recent results back this up, with just one goal scored in their previous five head-to-head matches, and I fancy this run to continue.

Therefore, I advise backing under 1.5 goals at 2.62 with BETDAQ.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Under 1.5 goals 2.62 (BETDAQ)