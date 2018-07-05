World Cup Betting: Solid Swedes to make England wait

Ben Cleminson

I DOUBT there are many finger nails left after Tuesday night’s nervy affair, but England’s World Cup penalty-shootout hoodoo is finally over thanks to Eric Dier.

As Yerry Mina towered above Harry Maguire to give Colombia a 93rd minute equaliser and cancel out Harry Kane’s penalty, there was been a real sense of déjà vu for the majority of England fans who have seen the Three Lions exit major tournaments on penalties time and time again.

However, thanks largely to Jordan’s Pickford heroics, both in normal time and in the penalty shootout, England have banished the demons that have haunted them for well over two decades.

Progression through to the last-eight of course brings added expectation, and with tomorrow’s opponents Sweden seen as one of the weakest sides still remaining in the tournament, hope is spreading that this could finally be the year that football comes home.

Ranked 24th in the world, Sweden have already surpassed expectations and their fans must be riding the crest of a wave.

Their manager Janne Andersson has masterminded his country’s run to the last-eight with a defence which is incredibly tough to break down.

They’ve conceded just two goals in the tournament so far and it will be no easy task for Kane and Co to carve through defence.

Andersson’s men showed against Switzerland how resilient their backline can be and this tournament seems to have brought out the best in them, with that shutout being their third of the tournament, the same number they’d recorded in their previous 24 matches at World Cup finals.

I think it’s fair to say that if you’d said to Gareth Southgate that Sweden would be the side standing his side’s way of reaching the World Cup semi-finals, he would have taken it.

Yes, on paper, this looks like a very winnable tie, but as we know, matches at this stage aren’t won on paper and England fans just have to look to the Three Lions’ record against Sweden for evidence of that.

In competitive matches, England have won just of one their eight matches against tomorrow’s opponents.

Based on Sweden’s tactics, this one doesn’t have the feel of a goal-fest either and England will need to be patient.

Sweden tend to start off very defensively, meaning England could be forced to wait for a breakthrough.

This is an England side which is growing in belief with every game and while it could take till the second-half, I fancy England to keep the nation dreaming and make it through to their first semi-final since 1990.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Draw HT/England FT 4.7 (BETDAQ)