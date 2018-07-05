Sebastian McCarthy

Plans for a 56-storey tower dubbed "Cheesegrater 2" edged one step closer to being built today as City of London planning officials recommended its approval.

The planning committee for the City of London Corporation will vote next Tuesday on whether to allow the redevelopment of 100 Leadenhall Street, which would involve the demolition of buildings on the existing site.

Hong Kong-listed real estate giant Lai Sun Development Company, which owns 100, 106 and 107 Leadenhall Street, is hoping to develop the site as a new commercial landmark, which has been branded "Cheesegrater 2" for its similarity to the iconic skycraper situated at 122 Leadenhall Street.

If given the green light, the new skyscraper will be the latest in a swathe of Asian skyline investments, with Hong Kong investors last year snapping up both the Cheesegrater and the Walkie Talkie.

Based on the eastern edge of the Square Mile, the new tower would open up a fresh pedestrian route into the financial district.

The new skyscraper was designed by award-winning architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - the company behind the Broadgate Tower, One World Trade Centre and the Burj Khalifa.