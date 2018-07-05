Sophos shares plummet as billings creep up just two per cent

Josh Mines

Sophos shares closed more than 20 per cent down today after it said constant currency billings between April and June crept up just two per cent.

In a trading update, the IT security company said the lower than expected update was caused by its Enduser business performing poorly.

It told investors it expected to see a resurgence later in the year as new customer and network billings got a much needed boost.

The company will publish its quarter one trading statement on 26 July 2018.

Nicholas Hyett, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said the poor growth was never going to be popular with shareholders.

"Sophos is meant to be a high growth stock – so a two per cent underlying increase in billings was never going to cut the ice with investors," he explained. "More concerning though is that at full year results, just seven weeks ago, there was little hint of the slowdown the group must already have been seeing.

"Management seem confident that this is a short term blip in the long term trend, but it’s difficult to understand why it’s taken them by surprise, and casts doubt over future projections. In the long run we still think Sophos has an attractive position in a growing market, but management now have some serious work to do rebuilding credibility."