James Booth

​Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has puts its lacklustre 2017 behind it with a strong set of financial results that takes its profit per equity (PEP) above £1.7m.

The magic circle firm today announced a revenue increase of five per cent to £1.403bn, up from £1.33bn the previous year.

PEP increased 12 per cent to £1.734m, from £1.547m last year, while profit stood at £683m, up 12 per cent from £612m.

Read more: Freshfields reveals plans to leave its iconic London offices

The results mark a return to form for the firm after a disappointing set of 2017 figures.

Last year the firm increased revenue by just 0.3 per cent, while profit fell one per cent, despite the fall in the pound which flattered the firm’s results.

Speaking to City A.M. the firm’s managing partner Stephan Eilers said 2018 was a “strong performance in terms of revenue and profitability in all the regions and all the sectors of the firm”.

He said the firm’s performance was driven by its private equity practice, a stronger US business and a good performance in M&A – particularly in the technology, media and telecoms space.

In November the firm’s partners voted to introduce a new remuneration system that will increase pay for the firm’s top earners to £3.5m.

Read more: Clifford Chance partners to pocket an average of £1.6m after record results

The move was widely viewed in the market as a way of retaining star partners in the face of aggressive and big-spending US firms.

The firm has also invested heavily in its lower cost base in Salford, which Eilers said he expected to hit a headcount of 600-800 people this year.

It is part of a trend for global law firms to locate lower cost legal work and back office support functions outside expensive cities such as London to help improve efficiency and profitability.

Fellow magic circle firm Clifford Chance announced its results this week, increasing PEP 16 per cent to £1.6m and boosting revenue five per cent to £1.623bn