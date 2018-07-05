Laura McCreddie-Doak, Alex Doak

History is made of people and the world of watches is no different; from saving the Swiss watch industry, to putting women on the horological map, here are six characters, past and present who have shaped the way watches are made and how we tell the time itself.

Jack Heuer

Former chairman, TAG Heuer

Watches and cars. They go together like gin and tonic, chips and mayonnaise, Trump and trollop. But this wouldn’t be the case were it not for one Jack Heuer.

Back in the 1960s and 1970s, he steered his family firm towards the now-lucrative partnership of horology and motorsport, as well as leveraging the newfangled trend for celebrities doing your hard work and getting the word out about your brand. The original ‘influencers’, if you like.

Initially, Jack was renowned for his engineering and design skills. Under his auspices the company launched the now-legendary Carrera, Autavia and Monaco chronographs – early drivers’ watches, steeped in exhaust fumes and boosted by Heuer’s sponsorship of Ferrari’s F1 team throughout the 1970s.

Legendary names like Jacky Ickx, Niki Lauda, Mario Andretti, Gilles Villeneuve and Emerson Fittipaldi were all proud Heuer ambassadors, but it was Jack’s relationship with Jo Siffert that proved most potent. Heuer paid CHF 25,000 a year in return for a logo on his racing suit, and ‘Seppi’ even became an ersatz Heuer salesman, buying watches at wholesale and selling them to colleagues in the pits.

Siffert was also the driver who fanboy Steve McQueen turned to, in preparation for his role in Le Mans (1971). In the name of authenticity, the Hollywood heart-throb naturally chose Heuer as his wristwear, and that iconic shot of McQueen in his white racesuit, square-cased Monaco with blue dial to match his cobalt eyes has become properly iconic for the modern-day brand.

At the time, the Monaco was actually Heuer’s worst-selling design – so much so that when filming wrapped Heuer told the property master Don Nunley to keep the watches and hand them out to the crew. McQueen got wind of this and was furious he didn’t get one, which soured their relationship for a while. However, McQueen’s patronage had an indelible effect. In 1970 Heuer was trying to sell his Monacos for $220. In 2012, McQueen’s Monaco fetched $799,500 at auction.

Speaking to the Financial Times last year, Heuer said: “I don’t think I ever even considered the fact that some of these watches would become collectable. The idea of collecting wristwatches didn’t really exist then – I just aimed to make things that people wanted and that the company could sell.”

Hans Wilsdorf

Rolex founder

In a rare video interview from 1959, a man called Hans Wilsdorf took credit for inventing and popularising the bracelet watch. From anyone else, that would be pure hyperbole. But coming from none other than the founder of Rolex, you can’t help but agree.

“[When I entered the watch business in 1900] wristwatches didn’t exist. Men wore pocket watches, which went from father to son and son to grandson. The opportunity for the watch industry to grow was extremely limited as sales were very slow,” he said.

The interviewer then asks Wilsdorf if he’s proud that a wristwatch had just won the coveted Geneva Grand Prix award, to which he replies: “It’s the peak of my career, as I foresaw the total development of the wristwatch for the Swiss watch industry. Of course, we still produce some pocket watches but the biggest business is wristwatches and here I can say I was one of the initiators in the whole industry.”

He was right, you know. From a brand started by a German in London in 1905 with the intention of importing Hermann Aegler’s Swiss movements and placing them in high-quality cases from the likes of England’s Dennison, it soon came to dominate the Swiss industry. This is a company that made its name mass-producing luxury. It may be namechecked more than any other brand in hip-hop lyrics, but unlike Courvoisier or the Cadillac Escalade, for very good reason. Rolex has a bulletproof reputation built on innovation with firsts including the waterproof wristwatch – 1926’s Oyster – the date function in 1945’s DateJust ref.4467 and the dual time-zone in its GMT-Master from 1954. And, despite producing an estimated 1m watches a year, the quality is unsurpassed, let alone the precision of its constantly honed mechanical movements.

No wonder a Rolex can be used as currency anywhere in the world.

Elie LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre scion

Of all the vaunted names of haute horlogerie dotting the Vallée de Joux, only the very oldest designs and crafts 100 per cent of its movements, cases and dials beneath one (albeit sprawling, 25,000sqm) roof in Le Sentier. All 180 skills required to make a watch from the raw metal have been thoroughly mastered by Jaeger-LeCoultre.

This extraordinary ability wouldn’t be the case were it not for Elie LeCoultre, eldest son of founder Charles-Antoine LeCoultre. It was Charles-Antoine who, in 1833, transformed the family’s former blacksmithing business into a shop cutting pinions and grinding pivots for the burgeoning local scene of dairy farmers-cum-watchmakers.

This shop later became a workshop, making entire watch movements – some of the finest available at the time, thanks to Charles-Antoine’s invention of the millionomètre, aiding precision manufacture to a tolerance of a micron. As the business grew, Elie saw the benefits of reorganising their way of working so that, rather than relying on the Swiss industry’s scattered network of suppliers throughout the Jura mountains, everything was done in one place.

By the end of the 19th century, the building, where the manufacture still resides, housed 500 staff.

Without Elie LeCoultre and his intellectual shift there wouldn’t be today’s prestige of vertical integration or the constant, obsessive dissection of what the phrase ‘in-house’ actually means and which brands get to use it. There’s nothing wrong with outsourcing – sometimes it’s for the best – but for Jaeger-LeCoultre, like the brands it influenced, it’s certainly all the better for keeping it in the family.

Jean-Claude Biver

President, LVMH Watch Division

You may not know his name but you are familiar with his work. Without Biver, there would be no Hublot – a brand that in four years he transformed from moribund to something LVMH was willing to pay £250m for. Without Biver, James Bond certainly wouldn’t have corrected Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale that he was wearing an Omega rather than a Rolex.

And there’s a fair chance that without his resurrection of Blancpain in 1981 – controversial tagline: ‘Since 1735 there has never been a Blancpain quartz watch and there will never be one’ – the reacceptance of fine Swiss mechanical watches would have been quashed by the march of Japanese quartz for at least another decade. Now, in his position as lord-on-high of watchmaking at the titanic LVMH luxury goods group, he has been busy re-energising Zenith, and more recently TAG Heuer.

Zenith already has plenty of pedigree – its El Primero movement was the first-ever self-winding chronograph to market back in 1969, let alone one that kept time to a tenth of a second rather than eighth, snapped up by Rolex, even, for its early Daytona models; while Zenith’s Elite was the first calibre to be designed by computer. However, since the departure of former CEO Jean-Frédéric Dufour for Rolex, it has floundered. That is until Biver took things in hand. Under his, and the new CEO Julien Tornare’s leadership, Zenith has become proud of its history and reputation for innovation once again, with the tagline ‘Future of Tradition’ and a high-frequency, future-forward take on the El Primero, dubbed Defy 21.

“Zenith is the future of tradition. Not just new technology,” said Biver to WatchesbySJX. “Tradition has the right to develop itself into the future. Why should you just repeat tradition? I want to go a step further with Zenith. So if Zenith makes a connected watch – is that the future of tradition? No! It is just the future. But if Zenith makes a 1/100th of a second chronograph – that is the future of tradition.”

Davide Cerrato

MD, Montblanc Watches

Davide Cerrato has been described as a ‘watch archaeologist’ – a very apt way to interpret his near-method approach to the brands he has navigated to success in recent years. Whenever he starts a role he spends time digging around in the archives, trying to get into the mindset of the people or person who made those first watches.

It’s a strategy that’s proved vital to his career, which, after a stint in advertising, started at Panerai, followed by Tudor, where he has garnered the most column inches. When he took over, Tudor was Rolex’s neglected little brother; by the time he left, it was a powerhouse, driven initially by 1970s chronograph throwbacks, followed by a reimagining of its legendary diving watches from the 1950s and 60s (the Black Bay collection), then afforded additional horological kudos by Tudor’s first foray into in-house mechanics.

Now, Cerrato has been poached by Montblanc CEO Jérôme Lambert and is already working the same magic there, taking his cues, once again, from the past.

His first move has been using Minerva – the legendary, now-Montblanc-owned chronograph manufacture – as the backbone to a watchmaking concern that has always struggled to convince collectors, despite its highly capable factory in Le Locle. Not surprising given the German maestro of fountain pens only started out in watches in 1997.

Minerva’s previously unappreciated past as a supplier of watches for military and mountain environments has informed the new ‘1858’ collection but, as with Tudor, all this history is being refracted through a more youthful lens, appealing to a more ‘lifestyle’ crowd, rather than the ‘business’ customer that Montblanc’s monochrome writing instruments and leather goods tend to attract.

As Cerrato said in an interview with Esquire last year, “What we are doing now is really a key step, creating a space for the brand and for the maison in sport professional watches… I take that spirit and reshape it with contemporary elements in such a way that you keep the iconic power that the brand has.”

Sandrine Stern

Head of Creation, Patek Philippe

It’s hard to imagine anyone whose essence is more entwined with a company than Sandrine Stern and Patek Philippe. You could almost believe her platelets have become shaped into microscopic fleur-de-lys crosses after a lifetime under the sign of Switzerland’s grandest of grand maisons.

As she herself said in an interview with Hodinkee in 2017: “I have been completely integrated [into the company] because it was my first job. I don’t have any other brands in my head, so I completely understand this brand.” Sandrine, who is the wife of Patek’s president Thierry Stern, started out on the commercial team 22 years ago. She joined the creative team in 1998 and was already making her mark by 1999 with the launch of the ladies’ wildly successful Twenty~4, which also happened to be a total departure for Patek Philippe. Based on the art-deco-styled Gondolo, exclusive to Patek’s Brazilian retailer Gondolo & Labouriau from 1902-1930, it was young, versatile and designed to be worn 24 hours a day; in other words a world away from the reverentially luxurious pieces often associated with Patek.

It was an instant hit and heralded the awakening of previously stuffy brands to the modern, self-sufficient woman. However, Sandrine’s biggest coup, both for Patek and for women’s watches in general, was the Ladies’ First Chronograph. Launched in 2009, it was the first outing for Patek’s new CH 29-535 PS calibre at a time when new calibres were always premiered in men’s watches. It was a move that changed the way the industry as a whole thought about women’s watches.

Sandrine has since taken over the entire creative output at Patek Philippe, but still remains a pioneer in the world of female timepieces, as evidenced by last year’s 7130G Ladies World Time – £37,040 of complex mechanics that, unlike any men’s horological masterpiece, most certainly can’t be pinched from the dresser by the other half.