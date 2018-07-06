Salary inflation for job-movers reaches almost three-year high

Jasper Jolly

The rate of salary growth in jobs offered to new starters rose to its highest in almost three years in June as the UK labour market continues to tighten, new data will today show.

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) poll of recruiters will show that growth in demand for workers in permanent roles grew at the fastest pace in seven months in June.

The latest figures add to the evidence of a historically tight labour market, with unemployment reaching 4.2 per cent in April 2018, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The heightening evidence of pay growth will likely factor into the Bank of England's calculations ahead of its next monetary policy meeting in August. However, economists have warned that pay growth for new starters will rise before wages pick up across the broader economy.

Neil Carberry, REC chief executive, said the jobs field appeared to be "a candidate’s market", but noted that some recruiters report an unwillingness to move jobs in the face of economic uncertainty.

He said: “Across the majority of sectors, both temporary and permanent opportunities are growing, and a lack of candidates means it is no surprise to see starting pay also rising."

However, the embattled retail sector is one outlier, with falling demand for workers as the high street undergoes one of the most turbulent times in recent years. Estimates of pending or implemented retail job losses range from around 28,000 to 50,000, after a prolonged period of falling real wages and weak consumer spending.

Growth in demand for permanent placements saw the steepest expansion in the Midlands, with the weakest upturn in the capital, according to the figures.

