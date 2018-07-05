All aboard: Public strongly supports expansion of Holborn Tube station

Sebastian Klovig Skelton

Plans to expand Holborn Tube Station have received overwhelming support from the public, with 96 per cent endorsing TfL's proposals.

During a consultation, which ran from 18th September to 17th November 2017, TfL floated the idea of constructing a second entrance and exit at the southern end of Procter Street, as well as installing eight new escalators and three new lifts that would enable step-free access from street to trains.

84 per cent of respondents strongly supported these proposals while 13 per cent partially supported them.

It is hoped that the upgrade will reduce congestion and relieve pressure on the existing Kingsway entrance, which is used by 56m customers each year and notorious for overcrowding.

TfL's proposals also include creating a new concourse for Piccadilly line users out of a disused Aldwych line platform to create more space.

Mark Wild, managing director of London Underground, said: "The expansion of Holborn Tube station will make life better for tens of thousands of customers who use it every day. It is an important station, serving a broad range of local institutions and businesses, but it is clearly increasingly unfit for purpose."

The continuing modernisation of London Underground is key to the mayor's Transport Strategy, which seeks to make London a greener, more accessible place through the mayor's target of using public transport, cycling, or walking for 80 per cent of journeys in the capital by 2041.

A further TfL consultation on how the proposed entrance will be built and how the impact on customers will be minimised is planned for 2020.

