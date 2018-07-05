Steve Dinneen

As an actor, you sometimes end up eating loads and loads because it’s quite stressful, so you just eat your way through it.

Then you go through periods of trying to be a bit healthier. I cook at home a lot. I just bought myself a sous-vide and a pressure cooker, and I’ll often have stuff in those all day. I’m hanging out with my mum at the moment and the first thing I can remember eating was her chicken curry, which always came in this massive casserole dish. Nothing really compares to it, there’s something about it that just stands apart from everything else I’ve tried. She’s east African so I think there’s a bit of that influencing it.

I certainly wouldn’t say I was at the bleeding edge of haute cuisine – I’m whatever the opposite of that is. The dull, boring edge, perhaps. But occasionally I do push the boat out a bit and chuck a lot of money at a good restaurant. I love a place in LA called Botanical, which serves all locally sourced stuff – they make their own porridge and press their own almond milk. It’s not exactly fine dining but it’s unfussy, good flavours.

For my last supper, I’d start with something that I’d love to try from a chef called Massimo Bottura, the best chef in the world, who was on Masterchef. Compared to everyone else on the show he was really nice and really encouraging. He made a buffalo tomato steak, which sounds like it’s just a slice of tomato but it was really well thought through, part of that haute cuisine world and made with real care and love.

For my main course I’m going to have to go for my mum’s chicken curry. And it would have to be made by her, because it takes all day, and if I’m strapped into an electric chair then it would give me some extra time, and I’d be surrounded by some really nice fragrances. I could just close my eyes and just pretend I was somewhere else. I’d ask to have use of my arms so I could waft the smells into my nose.

For my dessert I’m going to go for something really boring – I actually can’t believe I’m saying this – but do you remember Viennetta? I’m going to have one of those. I just love it. I love how when you smash it up you get those shards of chocolate that crunch. I eat the whole thing. I told you I’m a bit of a stress eater and there’s nothing more stressful than being in the electric chair. I mean, I’ve never been in one, but it’s got to be up there, right?

And if I’m allowed a drink, I want to wash it down with a pint of Doom Bar, served in a proper pint glass.

I’d be happy with that. It’s a meal that runs the gamut from haute cuisine to just totally normal but delicious stuff. We’ve travelled the breadth of where food can go, from the best restaurant in the world to the freezer cabinet of the supermarket.



