Catherine Neilan

There have been plenty of strong words from both Westminster and Brussels in the last two years. Much of it undoubtedly has been meaningful, but plenty has been posturing - as the two sides limber up for what was always going to be a fraught negotiation.

Such is life in the corridors of power, but there comes a point when politics must become pragmatic. That point is now.

Today Theresa May and her Cabinet meet to finally thrash out the UK’s position on the customs union and Single Market.

Last night, portions of May's proposals began to emerge which appear to suggest she is prepared to cross a number of her own red lines in order to achieve a deal, not least in binding the UK to EU standards on goods and agriculture. If true, it would be a mammoth concession that should be treated seriously by Brussels. How it is treated by her own MPs is another matter.

It will be impossible for her to reach a deal that pleases everyone in the Cabinet - let alone everyone in the country - and we must be prepared for some compromises - the “softest of hard Brexits” as one MP put it last week. An assured path towards our future is, at this stage, the most valuable prize and that is what our sights must be set on.

But it is not just in London that red lines may have to be blurred. Brussels has been guilty of knocking back virtually every suggestion that David Davis and his negotiating team have sent its way, but even Michel Barnier knows the off-the-shelf EEA model is unworkable in the long-term, while a bog-standard FTA with their most closely aligned nation state would be not just an insult, it would deliberately sabotage both the UK and the EU’s economies.

Member states have not broken rank yet, but once the white paper is before them and May’s rainbow tour of EU capitals begins in earnest, their national interest must surely make itself heard above the European Commission’s wider politics.

Barnier also needs to show flexibility, on the proposed Northern Ireland backstop as a starting point, but also on the so-called “cherry picking” of future deals. Stubbornly refusing to do a deal that includes services simply because one has never existed before is hardly the stuff of future Commission Presidents, particularly when we know the EU was pushing for the sector to be included in TTIP.

There is very little time left, and the threat of no deal is looming large, largely as a consequence of EU intransigence. The visceral reaction of Brexiter MPs last night should make clear how important it is for EU leaders to meet May halfway.

If they are not prepared to give a little, why should May put her neck on the line?