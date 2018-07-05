Alys Key

Fresh details of last month's vote on House of Fraser's restructuring plans have showed the extent of landlord opposition, with high-profile creditors attempting to block the proposals.

Documents seen by City A.M. show that major landlords including British Land, Derwent, and the Reuben Brothers' Aldersgate Investments voted against the proposals.

The document also shows that one of the company voluntary arrangements (CVAs), concerning House of Fraser Limited, would have failed to pass without the votes of connected creditors. These include House of Fraser's Pension Trustees and other companies connected to the retailer.

However, not all landlords opposed the plans, with Intu and Hammerson among those supporting the CVA.

One landlord who has stakes in four stores told City A.M. that House of Fraser had been "cynically advised" to "stretch the legislation" by reducing landlord voting rights.

As part of the process, landlord claims to voting were discounted by 75 per cent. This is standard practice in CVAs, as the legislation allows the supervisor of the process, which in this case was KPMG, to decide on voting rights at their discretion.

A spokesperson for the joint supervisors from KPMG said: “Had the CVA not been proposed is was very likely the company would have gone into administration. As key creditors, landlords had a significant vote in the House of Fraser process. Indeed, had all landlords voted against the proposals, then they would not have gone ahead.

“The law dictates that votes in a CVA are based on the value of a creditor’s claim. A landlord’s claim is technically ‘unascertained’ as it relates to future rather than current liabilities. The Insolvency Rules actually dictate that ‘unascertained claims’ should be valued at £1 for voting purposes but in practice, and as was the case here, the market has always taken a more generous calculation approach. Moreover, it remains that those landlords whose claims are compromised by the CVA have the right to take back their stores.”

City A.M. understands that discussions between landlords and legal advisers are still ongoing, as those affected decide whether to challenge the company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in court.

There is a 28-day window in which a challenge can be put forward, starting on the day the vote was passed. This means any landlords wanting to take action will need to do so in the next two weeks.