Brewdog sales increase but higher investments eat into profits

Sebastian Klovig Skelton

Fast-growing beer-maker Brewdog saw its profit last year fell to less than £1m.

Despite revenues being up 55 per cent on 2016, Brewdog's profit for 2017 dropped from £3.2m to just £870,000. Profits before tax were £1.4m in 2017, down from £3.8m the previous year.

The Aberdeen-based craft brewers have undergone a rapid expansion over the past few years; sales were up 78 per cent in the UK for 2017 while their annual growth rate for the last six years averages 63 per cent.

In 2016 they also expanded into the US market with the construction of a new brewery in Columbus, Ohio, and are set to launch another in Australia while in the process of identifying new sites in Asia. Brewdog has opened a number of new bars in the first half of 2018, including its first site in the City of London.

This expansion into new overseas markets and the significant increase in investments means overheads went up substantially in 2017, from £20.7m to £35.1m, accounting for the year's decrease in overall profits.

However, despite its growth Brewdog still only accounts for 0.8 per cent of the UK beer market.

Brewdog's fifth round of 'equity for punks' has also raised just over £19m from nearly 37,000 investors. Another £20m is needed for them to achieve their target, but they have another 102 days to do so.

An Ordinary B share from Brewdog, which are issued through the 'equity for punks' scheme, was priced at £23.75 each in the latest round.

