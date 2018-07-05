Sebastian McCarthy

The struggling Chinese conglomerate HNA, whose founder fell to his death on Tuesday while trying to take photographs while on holiday in France, is selling its $530m (£400m) warehouse portfolio in Singapore.

The aviation, real estate and financial services firm is trying to reduce the debt it has acquired through rapid expansion by selling the properties to HSBC Institutional Trust Services as it looks to scale down its international asset holdings.

Wang Jian, the co-chairman who died in a freak fall in Provence after climbing on a high parapet to take pictures earlier this week, was instrumental in turning HNA into the global heavyweight that it is today.

However, following Wang’s death there have been fresh fears about the future success of HNA, with Wang being a major shareholder in the company and the face of the conglomerate to many investors.

The news of his death comes several months after HNA reported total debts of roughly $94bn in 2017.

The deal was announced earlier today by CWT International, a Hong Kong-listed subsidiary arm of HNA.