Catherine Neilan

Theresa May has said tomorrow's Chequers meeting will result in a "substantial way forward", which will boost the pace of Brexit talks.

Speaking from Berlin, where she was meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkal, the Prime Minister said the plan - which will form the basis of a white paper to be published next week - would be good for both the UK and the European Union.

"Tomorrow I will be bringing my Cabinet together to discuss and decide a substantial way forward which will enable the pace and intensity of the negotiations to increase," May said.

Merkel noted that time was pressing for an agreement, but stressed that the Commission was leading on talks - a pointed reference to the UK government's efforts to circumvent chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

“Negotiations will now enter a crucial phase,” she said.

But May's confidence could yet be misplaced. This morning it was reported that David Davis had written to the Prime Minister warning that her third way on customs - called the future customs arrangement, or FCA - would be rejected by Brussels.

Earlier in the week, her chief EU adviser Olly Robbins briefed Cabinet that Brussels would only contemplate an EEA-style report or the basic free trade agreement, which would exclude services.