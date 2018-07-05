Odey fund continues strong run as negative predictions bear fruit

James Booth

Hedge fund magnate and Tory donor Crispin Odey’s strong run has continued as his bearish bets pay off.

His Odey European fund was up 2.9 per cent in June, which is its sixth sequential month of growth.

According to an investor update reported on by Bloomberg, this takes the fund’s first half returns to 23 per cent.

It is the fund longest winning streak since 2013.

Odey has previously suffered for his bearish bets as the market went on a strong bull run.

Over three years his fund is still down: it lost 12.8 per cent in 2015, 49.5 per cent in 2016 and 22 per cent in 2017.

He has previously cited Hitler’s armaments minister Fritz Todt to support his bets on a market correction.

Todt predicted that Germany would fail in its invasion of the USSR in 1942.

In an investor letter, Odey said: "What he could see was that the lines of supply were at breaking point.

"Success was the necessary ingredient of failure."

And, in the UK, Odey predicted that people are starting to borrow money they won't be able to pay back.