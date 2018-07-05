Boeing and Embraer agree to $4.75bn commercial jet deal

Nicholas Earl

American aerospace giant Boeing has announced a new partnership with Brazilian company Embraer which will see it take control of the $4.75bn (£3.6bn) commercial jet arm of the Brazilian plane maker.

The agreement will mean Embraer's commercial business is moved into a new joint venture, with Boeing then holding an 80 per cent stake worth $3.8bn.

The new company will encompass both Embraer's commercial aircraft and service businesses, while significantly strengthening Boeing's position in the market of small commercial jetliners, increasing its ability to compete with the likes of Airbus and Bombardier.

The partnership is expected to add significantly to Boeing's annual pre-tax synergies, with the move estimated by the company to generate $150m by the third year of operation.

The Brazilian government had previously raised concerns over a potential tie-up between the companies, saying it did not want a foreign company to control its defence unit for strategic security reasons.

Boeing said today the deal is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, pending the necessary approvals.

Embraer, a proud emblem of Brazilian industry, will continue as a separate company that specialises in military and private jets while gaining a new revenue stream from its 20 per cent stake in the new partnership.

Nelson Salgado, Embraer's executive vice president, said he hoped the move would boost the competitiveness of both companies.

He said:

Joint investments in the global marketing of the KC-390, as well as a series of specific agreements in the fields of engineering, research and development and the supply chain, will enhance mutual benefits and further enhance the competitiveness of Boeing and Embraer.

“By forging this strategic partnership, we will be ideally positioned to generate significant value for both companies’ customers, employees and shareholders – and for Brazil and the United States,” added Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing’s chairman, president and chief executive.

