Tory MPs urge PM to listen to business ahead of Chequers

Catherine Neilan

Conservative MPs including ex-ministers Damian Green, Andrew Mitchell and Amber Rudd have written to the Prime Minister urging her to listen to business ahead of tomorrow's crunch Chequers meeting.

The letter, which has been signed by 46 MPs in total, 11 of whom served as ministers and a number are seen as Theresa May's close allies, reminds the Prime Minister of the party's long-standing relationship with the business community and urges her to "listen to the voice of business now, as you lead the discussions with Cabinet about the UK's future relationship with the EU".

Arch Remainers Nicky Morgan, Justine Greening and Anna Soubry, alongside less strident backbenchers such as Tom Tugendhat and Leave-backing Bim Afolami, have put their name to the letter, first reported by the FT.

It says: "We all have an interest in ensuring the UK agrees the best possible Brexit deal. But a Brexit deal without our trading, enterprising and innovative businesses at its heart will miss the point and make Global Britain harder to achieve."

Acknowledging the UK will be leaving the EU next year, the letter presses the need to stop discussions at a Cabinet level and put forward a model "which supports your ambition for a future partnership with the EU which allows for frictionless trade to continue, avoids a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, secures the Union and which enables business to flourish".