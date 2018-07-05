Govt: Amesbury poisoning link to Skripals 'a key line of inquiry'

Catherine Neilan

A link between the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and this week's incident is "a key line of inquiry", the government has said, after it was confirmed that the same nerve agent had been detected.

Two people, a 44-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, are critically ill after apparently coming into contact with the poison near the site of the March attack on ex-double agent Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The two unnamed victims, who were taken ill on Saturday, were initially thought to have taken an overdose of heroin or crack cocaine.

But tests by the Porton Down military research centre showed they had been exposed to Novichok.

It is unclear how the two came into contact with the poison, which is slow to decompose.

This morning, the Prime Minister stressed Salisbury was "very much open for business", noting that the advice from the chief medical officer and Public Health England was that the risk to the general public was "low".

She said her thoughts were with the two victims, and praised the work of the emergency services for dealing with this second incident.

A Downing Street spokesman added: "The sites subject to the clean up operation after the Skripal attack in March are not associated with this incident."

The first round of decontamination was carried out under environment secretary Michael Gove and Defra.

Gove was among a number of secretaries of state to attend an emergency COBRA meeting this morning, chaired by home secretary Sajid Javid, defence secretary Gavin Williamson and foreign secretary Boris Johnson among others.

Theresa May did not attend as she was travelling to Berlin for a bilateral with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.