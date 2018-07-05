Thursday 5 July 2018 12:55pm

Angry Trump Baby blimp given green light to fly over parliament during visit

 
Catherine Neilan
Angry Trump Baby UK gets his wings (Source: Trump Baby UK)

A huge balloon called the angry 'Trump Baby' has been given the go-ahead to fly over the Houses of Parliament during the US President's visit to the UK next week.

London mayor Sadiq Khan's Greater London Authority approved a request for the flight after thousands signed a petition and a crowdfunding campaign raised more than £16,000 to get the six-metre inflatable off the ground.

It will fly between 9.30am and 11.30am on Friday 13 July - coinciding with an anti-Trump protest in the same area. However strict rules mean that the balloon will be tethered to the ground throughout, and restricted from floating higher than 30m (98ft).

A spokesperson for Khan - who has repeatedly criticised Trump, not least for his Muslim flight ban - said: "The mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms.


Source: Trump Baby UK

"His city operations team have met with the organisers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp."

The group behind the stunt - who call themselves anti-fascist "art activists" - are now liaising with the Met and the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure airspace over London is managed safely on the day.

Activist Leo Murray told Sky News: “We didn’t get off to the best start with the Mayor’s office over this, who originally told us that they didn’t recognise Trump Baby as legitimate protest.

"But following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humour. Trump Baby will fly.”

More than 10,000 people signed a petition calling on the mayor to "let Trump Baby fly", and the group has so far raised over £16,000 to cover the costs of the protest - more than three times its original target.

