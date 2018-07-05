Sebastian McCarthy

With grumpy commuters, crowded spaces and expensive coffees, it is perhaps of little surprise that those living in London are not the most cheerful.

But a new study looking into relationships homeowners have with their neighbours shows fresh evidence that residents in the capital are seen as the least polite in the UK.

The findings, carried out by Showerstoyou.co.uk, showed that 73 per cent of British residents have argued with people next door, with London taking the top spot as the "least polite" place in the country according to its own residents.

Worcester was crowned the most polite location, closely followed by Swansea and York.

Late last year a Rightmove survey found that five of the least happy places to live in the UK are in London, with Brent topping the list as Barking and Dagenham, Newham, Croydon and Hillingdon all finished in the top six.