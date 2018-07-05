Nicholas Earl

Diesel sales have continued to decline as uncertainty in the market hit new car sales in June, according to new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

It has urged the government to back 'new-tech' diesel after the diesel market declined by 28.2 per cent last month, marking a 30 per cent slump for the year so far.

Only 234,945 new car registrations were made in June, despite a 12.3 per cent increase in petrol car sales, which was insufficient to offset the continuing decline in diesel registrations.

Read more: Tesla almost hit its Model 3 goal of 5,000 cars a week

As a result the year-to-date market has fallen 6.3 per cent with 1.3m new cars joining the UK roads in the first six months, as opposed to 1.4m units sold by this time last year.

The SMMT said June capped off “a turbulent first half” to 2018, which was clouded somewhat by the previous year’s vehicle excise duty hikes, with the market reporting a steep double-digit decline in March followed by a stronger April and May.

The alternatively fuelled sector, spanning hybrid and electric vehicles was a bright spot, enjoying a 45 per cent increase in plug-in and hybrid registrations, with consumers responding to what the SMMT said was a wider range of models.

The SMMT has called for a technology neutral strategy, where motorists would be able to select the right car and technology in a way to suit their needs, regardless of fuel type.

Mike Hawes, the SMMT’s chief executive, said that “despite a rocky first six months for the new car market” demand for alternatively fuelled vehicles continues to rise.

“Recent government statements acknowledging the importance of petrol and diesel are encouraging. However, we now need a strategy that supports industry investment into next generation technologies and puts motorists back in the driving seat, encouraged to buy the car that best suits their needs – whatever its fuel type.

Read more: VW may take legal action against former boss Martin Winterkorn