Jasper Jolly

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has “greater confidence” that the UK economy will bounce back in the second quarter, in a signal markets interpreted as a boost to the chances of a rate hike in August.

Carney said that “excess supply in the economy [is] virtually used up”, and said that recent data indicate a poor first quarter represented “erratic weakness”.

Sterling jumped following the speech, which was delivered in Newcastle, to approach heights of $1.3269 against the US dollar, before paring some gains.

The Bank had to hold back from a widely expected rate hike at its May meeting after being caught out by weak first-quarter GDP data. Carney's clear note of optimism is "very notable" and adds to the probability the Bank will raise rates from 0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent in August, said Howard Archer, chief economic advisor to the EY Item Club.

Read more: Services sector growth boosts Bank of England hike chances

“The incoming data have given me greater confidence that the softness of UK activity in the first quarter was largely due to the weather, not the economic climate,” Carney said.

The members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) see signs that inflation pressures are increasing, with three of nine voting to raise interest rates last month.

Carney said that he sees “widespread evidence” that slack in the labour market is all but used up, a key driver of inflationary pressure as firms are forced to pay more to access talent. Higher salaries would likely fuel a further rise of consumer price index inflation above the Bank's two per cent target over the medium term.

“Pay and domestic cost growth have continued to firm broadly as expected,” he added.

The benign short-term outlook offered by the governor is dependent upon a smooth Brexit process, he added. The Bank has consistently warned the government against pursuing a “no deal” Brexit in which trade reverts to World Trade Organization terms.

In the longer-term, Carney sent the US a forceful warning that increased tariffs will damage the economy, with an estimated impact of as much as one per cent off global GDP growth over three years – before the potentially even larger effects on business confidence are taken into account.

Read more: Bank of England holds interest rates but Haldane turns hawk in 6-3 vote