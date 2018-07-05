Sebastian McCarthy

A huge cash sum of £420m has been injected into construction technology to speed up property building, it was announced today.

In what is the biggest public and private investment into construction for at least a decade, the strategy is aimed at boosting the government’s ambitions of building 1.5m new homes by 2022.

As part of a joint partnership between government and the construction industry, the new money will be brought in to help offset the current housing supply shortage by developing "new innovative construction materials and techniques".

Government will contribute £170m of the cash pot while £250m will come from industry investment.

Read more: Construction output growth picks up to hit seven-month high in June

The new plans, which are aimed at reducing the time to build new houses by 50 per cent, form part of the Prime Minister’s larger agenda to tackle the housing shortage.

In a speech to the Northern Powerhouse Summit today, business secretary Greg Clark said: "The construction industry is fundamental to growing our economy as we build to invest in our future. Major infrastructure projects like HS2 and the commitment to deliver 1.5 million homes by 2022 mean that we need a construction sector that can drive innovation, delivering homes and infrastructure quicker."

Clark added: "As buildings account for around 30 per cent of total emissions, we also want to ensure that we are at the global forefront in designing and building smart, energy efficient and affordable homes and buildings through the Clean Growth Grand Challenge, saving families money on their bills."

Read more: UK construction sees minor lift as trade deficit spikes