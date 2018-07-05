Josh Mines

FTSE ad giant WPP has warned its former chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell that he risks losing £20m worth of share awards in the company over his rival bid to acquire Dutch digital agency MediaMonks.

The FTSE 100 firm told Sorrell that his new venture S4 Capital’s €300m (£264m) bid for the firm could put him in breach of a confidentiality agreement he signed when he abruptly left the firm in April.

It comes a day after it emerged that Sorrell would go up against WPP to buy the Dutch company.

Sky News reported last night that law firm Slaughter and May had written to Sorrell telling him a breach of his exit agreement would lead to him forfeiting his outstanding share awards.

Read more: Sir Martin Sorrell raises £100m for new venture S4 Capital

Yesterday, a shareholder circular revealed that Sorrell was looking to build a £1bn war chest to fund an agency takeover spree, which could make S4 a sizeable competitor to the advertising giant he built.

He's also raised £100m from City investors to boost S4 and give it significant capital to grow through acquiring other agencies.

The news could raise eyebrows at WPP as it did not make Sorrell sign a non-compete agreement when he quit the company in April last year.

Read more: Sir Martin Sorrell aims to raise £1bn to fund raft of ad agency takeovers