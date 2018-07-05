Harry Banks

Applying for your dream job? You might want to give your CV a quick once-over before you hit send: employers have just revealed their most sought-after skills in job candidates.

The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) surveyed 500 of the capital's business leaders to compile the list, discovering that firms value numeracy and literacy more than they do some skills that can be learnt on the job.

Basic numeracy topped the list of businesses' desired qualities in candidates, with 92 per cent saying it was important to them, followed by 91 per cent citing the need for workers with fundamental IT skills.

Read more: Crystal ball time: HSBC predicts the six new banking jobs of the future

Colin Stanbridge, chief executive of the LCCI, said: "These results show that basic IT skills are assumed now, rather than a beneficial extra."

Foreign language skills and advanced IT skills were the least looked-for qualities on a CV, but 55 per cent and 69 per cent of businesses still deemed them useful.

Problem-solving was a key requirement for most companies, with 90 per cent of business leaders believing it is very important, followed by the ability to work in a team, at 88 percent, and sound time management, cited by 86 per cent.

The most sought-after skills (LCCI research) Percentage of businesses deeming skill important Basic numeracy 92 per cent Basic IT 91 per cent Problem-solving 90 per cent Literacy and written communication 90 per cent Team working 88 per cent Time management 86 per cent Technical/job-specific skills 86 per cent Customers and sales 85 per cent Management/interpersonal 82 per cent Commercial awareness 80 per cent

Leadership skills didn't make the LCCI's top 10 list of desirable qualities, but 72 per cent still valued it highly.

Some 82 per cent pointed to management and interpersonal skills as being a key requirement, as well as 85 per cent deeming customer and sales skills vital abilities for a candidate to possess.

"Technical skills and customer and sales skills are hugely important," Stanbridge said. "This is exactly why the government needs to press ahead with the devolution of training for 16-18 years, vocational capital investments, careers information, advice and guidance, as well as the apprenticeship levy, starting with unspent levy funds."

Read more: UK government launches Institute of Coding to tackle digital skills gap