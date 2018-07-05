Graeme Leach

Today marks the seventieth anniversary of one of Britain’s most famous institutions: the National Health Service.

Last month, the government announced an extra £20bn for the NHS. But our ageing population means that this is barely enough to keep the current system running, let alone to improve it for the future or make the most of new medical technology.

Healthcare spending is on the rise – total public and private spending on health in the UK reached a massive 9.7 per cent of GDP in 2017. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) projects that NHS expenditure will hit 12.6 per cent of GDP over the next 50 years.

At present, this is seen as a major headache for the government: financing it will either have to mean an increase in taxation, or a decrease in public expenditure elsewhere.

But we’re missing a trick here. This the moment to turn a public sector problem into a private sector opportunity.

In the UK, mentioning the words health and private in the same sentence is a blasphemy against the NHS religion. But given the extra money needed, now is the government’s chance to make the case for true competition and freedom in health markets.

The key is understanding the difference between funding and delivery. Take the purported big-state health sectors in France or Germany. Some 40 per cent of hospital beds in France are in the private sector, and 45 per cent of German hospitals are in the profit or non-profit private sector.

Our continental peers understand how the private sector can complement a public system.

This could be the moment that calls for more private sector involvement in the UK are listened to. People understand that the massive technological progress we want to see in medicine, coupled with the fact that we are living longer, will raise costs ever higher. We need to spend more if we want those advances to continue.

So if spending more is inevitable, the government should combine that extra funding with granting freedom of choice to patients as consumers, by increasing competition in delivery.

This was Theresa May’s big mistake in announcing the funding boost. If you’re going to promise an extra £20bn, put a price on it in terms of radical reform, and trust that the public is pragmatic enough to see this as a considerable boost to their health services.

It’s not too late – perhaps the government should set out another option with even more money, but coupled with truly radical reforms and a genuine market in delivery as the price.

Increasing private sector involvement in healthcare could unleash a revolution in innovation, with new delivery models and technologies. The first human genome mapping took $2.7bn and 15 years to achieve. A decade ago, it still cost $10m to sequence. Now the cost is under $1,000. Genuine competition could mean health spending gets less, not more, expensive.

Stick with the current centralised structures and the OBR’s estimates may prove too low, not too high. We’re at a fork in the road. On the seventieth birthday of the NHS, it’s time to unleash health markets.

