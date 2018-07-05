Edinburgh Woollen Mill calls off bid for Guy Hands's Wyevale Garden Centres

Alys Key

Retail billionaire Philip Day has walked away from a potential takeover of Wyevale Garden Centres, citing lack of appetite for a bidding war.

Day's Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group had put forward an offer for the business, which is owned by Guy Hands's Terra Firma, but confirmed today it had withdrawn interest.

A spokesperson told City A.M.: "EWM Group has now withdrawn our interest from Wyevale Garden Centres. We put in a bid for the business but our interest has always been limited. We do not want to involve ourselves in a bidding war and, as a result, thought it best to withdraw from the process now."

Hands is thought to be asking in the region of £300m for the business, although it is understood that EWM Group's bid was significantly lower.

The 145-strong chain is the UK's biggest in the sector, but could be broken up by the sales process. Other industry players including Dobbies, Squire's, Hillier, Longacres and Bonnetts are all thought to be circling parts of Wyevale.

