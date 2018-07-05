Alys Key

The wholesale drinks business formerly owned by the collapsed Conviviality is "stabilising", its new owners have said.

C&C Group, the Irish company which owns Magners Cider, bought Matthew Clark Bibendum in April after two major accounting errors pushed Conviviality into administration.

In an update issued ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM) today, C&C said it was making progress improving operational performance in the business, and had installed a senior management team.

Meanwhile, the good weather and World Cup has helped the business to record positive growth across all key markets.

Today's meeting will be the final one for chairman Sir Brian Stewart, who is stepping down after eight years. He will be replaced by Stewart Gilliland, the former Booker chairman who now sits on Tesco's board.

C&C chief executive Stephen Glancey said that Sir Brian had made an "outstanding contribution" during a period of significant change at the business.

