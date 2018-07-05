ISS backs Premier Foods boss in shareholder dispute

Alys Key

Voting advisory services have rallied behind Premier Foods boss Garvin Darby ahead of this month's general meeting, where he faces a shareholder rebellion.

Activist investor Oasis has slammed Darby for "five years of failure" at the top of the firm, which makes household names such as Ambrosia custard and Cadbury's Mini Rolls.

Yesterday Oasis called on fellow shareholders noodle maker Nissin to abstain from re-electing the chief executive.

But Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has now recommended shareholders vote in favour of re-electing Darby. The organisation joins fellow advisory services Glass Lewis and Pensions & Investments Research Consultants (PIRC) in supporting the current management.

Noting ISS's backing this morning, Premier Foods chair Keith Hamill said: "The board has made a unanimous recommendation to shareholders to vote in favour of the re-election of Gavin Darby. The board has confidence in him and firmly believes that he and the management team are best placed to run the business and execute the company's strategy."

Oasis told the group's pension trustees earlier this week that it believed keeping the "status quo" in place at the business could pose a financial risk.

The vote will take place at the group's AGM on 18 July.

