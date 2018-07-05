Sebastian McCarthy

UK housebuilding heavyweight Bovis posted better-than-expected results this morning as the firm looks on track to meet full-year targets.

Sales volumes in the first half of this year rose 4 per cent, as the firm said it expected to meet medium-term targets of 23.5 per cent gross margin following a series of fresh cost-cutting measures.

Bovis delivered a total of 1,580 property completions in the first six months of 2018, a figure which was above expectations and a rise on the 1,512 completions in the same period one year ago.

The turn of fortune will be welcomed by the Kent-based FTSE 250 firm, after it reported a slump in profits earlier this year as costs in fighting off takeover attempts and paying out millions of pounds worth of repairs ate away the company’s margins.

The news comes a year-and-a-half after chief executive of Bovis, David Ritchie, was forced to resign when the group issued a profit warning after being swept up in scandal over rushing property construction and offering customers money to move into unfinished homes.

Property analyst Anthony Codling said: "At the end of 2016, Bovis had lost its way and was on the back foot. 18 months later it knows where it is going and how to get there and is firmly on its front foot."

Codling added: "The proof of the pie is in the eating and Bovis' customer satisfaction scores have risen from 2 star to 4 star; it is not only talking the talk, but also walking the walk."

Greg Fitzgerald, group chief executive of Bovis, said: "We expect to deliver a significant step up in profitability for the half year as we start to see the financial benefits from the strategic direction, changes implemented, and specific margin initiatives launched over the past 18 months."