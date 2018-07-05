This man has just been named London's top entrepreneur of 2018

Emily Nicolle

EY has named Jesse Lozano, the founder of tech startup pi-top, as London's overall entrepreneur of the year for 2018.

Aged 29, Lozano founded pi-top three years ago with his co-founder Ryan Dunwoody with a total sum of £3,000. Now, the company has offices in the city, the US and in China, and has earned several top awards along the way to date.

Headquarted in London, pi-top wants to make coding and experimenting with building electronics fun for kids, and affordable for schools. The startup designs and manufactures computers and other related technology, providing hardware, software and lesson materials to more than 2,000 schools in over 70 countries.

"The potential of the business is vast," said Simon Pearson, a partner and leader of EY's entrepreneurial awards in London.

“Jesse’s vision and steadfast attitude is inspiring, along with his belief in putting the power of education into as many hands as possible. pi-top is helping students to access education, who perhaps don’t have the means to obtain it, and supporting teachers to deliver a consistent and engaging syllabus.”

Other winners of the night across various sectors included:

Amit Fudka and Hayden Wood, Bulb

Bulb Simon Hansford , UKCloud

, UKCloud ​ Drew Nelson , IQE

, IQE Peter Digby , Xtrac ​

, Xtrac Kim and Simon Morrish , Ground Control

, Ground Control Susie Ma, Tropic Skincare

