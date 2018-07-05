Strong growth at Primark offsets weak sugar prices at ABF

Alys Key

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) reported that weak sugar profits have been offset by strong retail performance this morning.

Shares in the company, which also has grocery and ingredients business, fell by 3.7 per cent in early trading.

The figures

Revenue in the 40 weeks to 23 June grew by three per cent in constant currency. Excluding sugar, sales were up six per cent.

Lower EU sugar prices are now expected to depress profits in that division this year, but ABF said that improved margins at Primark meant the clothing retailer's profit growth would offset the underperformance in sugar.

Why it's interesting

Primark remains very much the jewel in the crown of ABF's assets, but Chris Wickham, analyst at Equity Development, said today's update was "further vindication of its cash-from-food and growth-from-stores business model".

Higher prices drove profitability growth at Primark, despite pressure on margins from the stronger US dollar. This is expected to improve in the second half due the weakening of the currency, yielding better profits.

British retailers have traditionally had a tough time breaking into the US market. But Primark is set to open its ninth store across the pond with a location in Brooklyn. If it can establish a strong US business this could open further avenues for growth.

Meanwhile ABF's agriculture, ingredients and grocery divisions all delivered revenue growth, but sugar sales plummeted 17 per cent.

What ABF said

The company said that it expected "good profit growth" in grocery, agriculture and ingredients. The full year outlook remains unchanged, despite higher profits expected from Primark and lower profits in sugar.