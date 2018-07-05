Sebastian McCarthy

Housebuilding giant Persimmon has fought off tough conditions in a flagging property market to post rising sales in the first half of this year.

Share prices in the FTSE 100 firm briefly rose above 2 per cent in early morning trading after announcing a five per cent rise in revenues in the first half of 2018, rising to £1.84bn.

Completions also rose to 8,072 homes, rising by 3.6 per cent on the year before, with the average selling price increasing by 1.2 per cent to £215,800.

The results will come as a relief to Persimmon after a week in which the firm sparked controversy when it emerged a core group of 130 staff will split a three-year-early £300m bonus.

Commenting on today's results, the firm insisted that despite "inflationary cost pressures, disciplined cost control and continued efficiency savings have supported this margin progression."

Laith Khalaf, a senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "None of this adds up to a crisis for the housebuilders just yet, but the pickings may be slimmer from here on in."

While the results are not as strong compared with the first half of 2017, when revenues rose by 12 per cent, the York-based company does not appear to have been hit by a fall in activity in the London property market like some of its rivals in recent weeks.

Late last month London-focused upmarket housebuilder Berkeley Group said that profits had "peaked", with Tony Pidgley, the founder of Berkeley founder and the man known for predicting the property bust in the 1980s, saying that "macro and political uncertainty, including Brexit" were leading to a more cautious outlook.

Housebuilding FTSE 250 firm Crest Nicholson also announced that it intended to leave an "overheated" London market for regional areas.

McCarthy & Stone, the largest retirement home specialist in the UK, posted bleak house sales following a slowdown in transaction volume.

Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at interactive investor, said that Persimmon "claims consumer confidence remains ‘resilient’ and rightly points out that mortgage products remain cheap, but UK economic growth is modest at best and the glory days for housebuilders look to be over."