Rebecca Smith

The owner of London Stansted has signalled its spare capacity as a key advantage going forward as it posted a year of solid growth in its final-year results out this morning.

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) reported its seventh consecutive year of growth in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - up nearly six per cent to £358.8m, with passenger numbers rising by 6.7 per cent to 58.9m.

The owner of Manchester Airport, Stansted and East Midlands Airport said it saw the combination of the current market environment and the available runway capacity at its airports as a chance to "build and strengthen" its business further, and said it had the top two major UK airports for annual passenger growth in Manchester and Stansted.

MAG chief executive Charlie Cornish said:

Manchester and London Stansted are the two largest UK airports with significant runway capacity and our investment will allow us to meet continued demand for aviation growth both in and out of the UK. The government’s support for airports looking to make the best use of existing capacity provides a clear framework for growth, and it is critical that it now matches its backing for Heathrow expansion with specific and practical proposals to improve rail access and maximise the potential of airports like Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands.

Heathrow expansion got the green light from MPs in June, but the proposals are still expected to face a legal challenge, with London councils and campaign groups along with London mayor Sadiq Khan backing the efforts.

London's biggest airport has said the backing secures a £14bn private investment for the UK and will boost growth and opportunities across the UK.

Amid ongoing uncertainty regarding Brexit negotiations, and several big businesses from Airbus to Jaguar Land Rover issuing warnings in recent weeks, Stansted's chief executive today struck a more positive note about progress.

"As the UK prepares to leave the EU, we are confident that the UK government and the EU recognise the importance of providing confidence to passengers and airlines, and we welcome the commitment from both sides to putting in place a framework that will enable air services to continue post-Brexit," he said.

Cornish added that the business' healthy financial position along with the attractiveness of its airports will ensure it weathers any future challenges to the UK economy.

