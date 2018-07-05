Thursday 5 July 2018 7:50am

Southern advice not to travel to London this morning due to Victoria chaos has gone down as well as you'd expect with commuters

 
Rebecca Smith
Passengers have been told to avoid travelling to London due to Victoria disruption
Passengers have been told to avoid travelling to London due to Victoria disruption (Source: Getty)

Major disruption is affecting London Victoria this morning, with a number of services affected as a result of signalling issues at Streatham.

And passengers aren't too happy with Southern's guidance that:

Passengers are advised not to travel into London this morning due to total loss of signalling power that Network Rail has experienced on three separate supplies in Streatham area.

It warned that there were no services to Victoria and limited and busy services elsewhere.

Unsurprisingly, commuters weren't impressed with that advice, with many taking to Twitter to point out getting to London wasn't optional for most as they needed to get to work.

Southern apologised but said it was advising passengers not to travel due to overcrowding and suggested customers use alternative travel where, and if, possible.

The trouble at Streatham is affecting Thameslink and Gatwick Express services too, and marks the latest misery for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) passengers.

The train operator has been caught up in the train timetable chaos brought about by the shake-up in late May, with customers facing a raft of cancellation and other disruption.

It has pledged that a revised timetable to be introduced on 15 July, should help provide more certainty and reliability.

Yesterday, Southern parent GTR also said affected customers will be in line for special compensation for the troubles.

