Major disruption is affecting London Victoria this morning, with a number of services affected as a result of signalling issues at Streatham.

And passengers aren't too happy with Southern's guidance that:

Passengers are advised not to travel into London this morning due to total loss of signalling power that Network Rail has experienced on three separate supplies in Streatham area.

It warned that there were no services to Victoria and limited and busy services elsewhere.

Unsurprisingly, commuters weren't impressed with that advice, with many taking to Twitter to point out getting to London wasn't optional for most as they needed to get to work.

So how are we meant to get to work? — Flojodry (@Flojodry_) July 5, 2018

Absolutely ludicrous position to be in. You do know most people don’t have a choice!! — Paul (@EwanRCD) July 5, 2018

What on Earth do you think people are going into London for? No one has a choice. It’s called WORK. — EmmaFB (@warrior_queen61) July 5, 2018

Thanks for your helpful advice @SouthernRailUK. Sadly for many of us, simply not showing up for work isn’t actually an option. — Mark Andrews (@MarkAndrewsKPMG) July 5, 2018

Love this...”Passangers are advised not to make a living today. Just chill at home, enjoy the weather and don’t worry about holding down a job” .... — Sam Walters (@WaltersSam83) July 5, 2018

Southern apologised but said it was advising passengers not to travel due to overcrowding and suggested customers use alternative travel where, and if, possible.

We understand that the message of 'do not travel' is not always an option. We're doing everything we can to retain a service whilst @NetworkRail work to restore power to their signalling system



Unfortunately we can't get back to everyone



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/I7BW5X3GTB — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 5, 2018

The trouble at Streatham is affecting Thameslink and Gatwick Express services too, and marks the latest misery for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) passengers.

The train operator has been caught up in the train timetable chaos brought about by the shake-up in late May, with customers facing a raft of cancellation and other disruption.

It has pledged that a revised timetable to be introduced on 15 July, should help provide more certainty and reliability.

Yesterday, Southern parent GTR also said affected customers will be in line for special compensation for the troubles.

