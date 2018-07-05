Rebecca Smith

There is major disruption to and from London Victoria station and through Streatham this morning due to a fault with a signalling system, and that's expected to last until the end of service.

Passengers have been advised not to travel via London Victoria due to the overcrowding, with the issue also affecting Thameslink services between Luton and Wimbledon, which have been suspended until further notice.

⛔️ Passengers are advised not to travel into London this morning due to total loss of signalling power that Network Rail has experienced on 3 separate supplies in Streatham area.



National Rail said a fault with the signalling system at Streatham Common means all lines are blocked through the station, causing major disruption to Gatwick Express and Southern journeys to and from London Victoria, along with Thameslink services through Streatham, with delays of up to an hour, alterations, and cancellations to journeys expected.

What's affected and where? Gatwick Express Services are currently suspended Thameslink Services between Luton and Sutton via Wimbledon are currently suspended. Where possible, additional stops will be added on for customers who require the following stations: West Hampstead Thameslink

Cricklewood

Hendon

Mill Hill Broadway

Elstree & Borehamwood

Radlett

St Albans

Harpenden

Luton Airport Parkway

Luton Southern Trains running to and from London Victoria will be cancelled and delayed. Where possible, services will divert via Crystal Palace resulting in the following stations NOT being served: - Balham. - Streatham Common. - Norbury. - Thornton Heath. - Selhurst. Southern services may also divert via London Bridge subject to platform availability.

Work is underway to arrange extra rail replacement buses at key locations to help passengers with their journey, with information on those coming soon.

The signalling fault is affecting one of Govia Thameslink Railway's busiest mainlines and Network Rail engineers have been working throughout the night to fix the signalling issue, but have been unsuccessful so far.

The disruption is more trouble for long-suffering GTR passengers, who have been bearing the brunt of problems from a huge timetable shake-up that has led to cancellations and significant disruption.

Yesterday, GTR said a special compensation scheme will be rolled out for those affected.

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express tickets are valid for travel on the following services: Mutually across Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express via any reasonable route

South Western Railway between Portsmouth, Southampton, Wimbledon and London Waterloo

Southeastern between Hastings, Ashford International and London Charing Cross / London Cannon Street

Tramlink between Croydon, Wimbledon and Beckenham Junction

London Underground between London Terminals and Wimbledon

London Overground between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction / Clapham Junction and West Croydon

London Northwestern Railway between Watford Junction, London Euston and Milton Keynes Central

London Buses via any reasonable route

Great Western Railway via any reasonable route. Where possible, Great Western Railway will stop additionally at Salfords and Horley on their Reading to Gatwick Airport services

Metrobus between Gatwick Airport, Leatherhead, Dorking, Epsom, Redhill and Reigate on routes 21, 93, 100, 270, 281, 291, 400 & 460

Brighton and Hove Buses between Brighton, Lewes, Falmer, Newhaven, Seaford, and Eastbourne on routes 28 & 29

Southdown Buses between Oxted and East Grinstead via Edenbridge Town on routes 236 & 410

Compass Buses between Lewes, Uckfield, Crowborough and Tunbridge Wells on routes 228 & 229

