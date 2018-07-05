There is major disruption to and from London Victoria station and through Streatham this morning due to a fault with a signalling system, and that's expected to last until the end of service.
Passengers have been advised not to travel via London Victoria due to the overcrowding, with the issue also affecting Thameslink services between Luton and Wimbledon, which have been suspended until further notice.
⛔️ Passengers are advised not to travel into London this morning due to total loss of signalling power that Network Rail has experienced on 3 separate supplies in Streatham area.— Southern (@SouthernRailUK) July 5, 2018
No services to Victoria and limited/busy services elsewhere. #SNUpdates https://t.co/CPN9TYx1GD https://t.co/X07wslHTYO
National Rail said a fault with the signalling system at Streatham Common means all lines are blocked through the station, causing major disruption to Gatwick Express and Southern journeys to and from London Victoria, along with Thameslink services through Streatham, with delays of up to an hour, alterations, and cancellations to journeys expected.
|What's affected and where?
|
Gatwick Express
Services are currently suspended
Thameslink
Services between Luton and Sutton via Wimbledon are currently suspended. Where possible, additional stops will be added on for customers who require the following stations:
Southern
Trains running to and from London Victoria will be cancelled and delayed. Where possible, services will divert via Crystal Palace resulting in the following stations NOT being served:
- Balham.
- Streatham Common.
- Norbury.
- Thornton Heath.
- Selhurst.
Southern services may also divert via London Bridge subject to platform availability.
Work is underway to arrange extra rail replacement buses at key locations to help passengers with their journey, with information on those coming soon.
The signalling fault is affecting one of Govia Thameslink Railway's busiest mainlines and Network Rail engineers have been working throughout the night to fix the signalling issue, but have been unsuccessful so far.
The disruption is more trouble for long-suffering GTR passengers, who have been bearing the brunt of problems from a huge timetable shake-up that has led to cancellations and significant disruption.
Yesterday, GTR said a special compensation scheme will be rolled out for those affected.
|Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express tickets are valid for travel on the following services:
|
